SOFTS-Sugar, coffee, cocoa slide as wider financial mkts under pressure

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to the lowest level in two months on Monday as the wider financial markets remained under pressure from a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, while arabica coffee and New York cocoa hit their lowest since May. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 16.36 cents per lb at 1330 GMT, after dipping to its weakest since mid-April at 16.19.

* Funds are continuing to unwind their long position in sugar, exacerbating the sell-off, dealers said.

* "The drop in sugar‑ethanol parity means the market’s anchor has been moved lower (and) the July‑October spread has dropped into a new, more heavily discounted, territory," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

* Improving crop outlooks in India and Thailand following favourable rains, and the strong pace of production in Brazil during the second half of May, have contributed to the recent weakness in prices.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $419.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.5% to $1.4990 per lb, having touched its weakest since mid-May at $1.4905.

* The return of rains in top producer Brazil has improved the outlook for next year's harvest, while coffee exports are also now flowing from Colombia after recent disruptions caused by anti-government protests.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $1,603 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​rose 1.4% to $2,405 a tonne, having hit its lowest since early May at $2,365.

* The cocoa market continues to struggle with excess supplies even as demand is improving with economies easing COVID-19 restrictions.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.057 million tonnes by June 20 since the Oct. 1 start of the season, exporters estimated, up 6.3% from the same period last season.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 dipped 0.3% to 1,633 pounds per tonne.

