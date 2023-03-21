SOFTS-Sugar, coffee, cocoa gain as global banking fears ease

Commodities

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

March 21, 2023 — 11:11 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on ICE rallied on Tuesday as the rescue of Credit Suisse eased worries about global banking turmoil.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 1.8% to $2,125 a tonne at 1458 GMT, after hitting a five-week low of $2,023 on Monday.

* An expected deficit this season is helping robusta, though dealers said there is still some near-term pressure from a rise in ICE-certified coffee stocks.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.8% to $1.7985 per lb, having set a six-week low of $1.7105 last week.

* Dealers noted that physical premiums in Colombia and Central America are easing. They said arabica is recovering at present largely because fears over a banking sector meltdown have ebbed.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.4% to 20.76 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers said sugar, supported by its near-term supply tightness, has held up well relative to other markets that have sustained heavy losses due to the banking crisis.

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​​rose 1.1% to $586.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 ​rose 0.3% to $2,794 a tonne.

* Cocoa remains buoyed by supply tightness in top grower Ivory Coast, which is being reflected in an inverted futures market structure.

* Dealers noted, however, that rains have been plentiful of late, keeping hopes alive for a decent mid-crop.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 ​​rose 0.2% to 2,107 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Paul Simao and Barbara Lewis)

