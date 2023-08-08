SOFTS-Sugar, coffee, cocoa fall on macroeconomic jitters

Adds comments, closing prices

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on ICE mostly fell on Tuesday, with the chocolate-making ingredient sliding off recent 46-year highs as investors fretted over the latest weak economic data from China, the world's second-largest economy.

SUGAR

* Dealers said fears over global growth would continue to weigh on sugar near term, despite talk of increasing deficits for next season.

* "A struggling China is not a positive sign for commodities and the markets today are showing they are concerned," said a U.S. broker.

COCOA

* Above-average rain in most of top producer Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions last week helped the development of the October-to-March main crop, farmers said, adding there were plenty of pods, known as cherelles, on trees.

* Still, cocoa is being boosted by expectations that recent excess rain in West Africa and the potential for El Nino to trigger dry conditions ahead will result in a third successive deficit next season.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 2.6 cents, or 1.6%, to $1.6135 per lb​​​​.

* Dealers said the arabica harvest in top producer Brazil is entering its final stretch with favourable climate conditions and an expected increase in availability.

* Broker HedgePoint Global Markets raised its view for the Brazilian 2023 crop.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $5, or 0.2%, at $2,559 a ton.

* Exports of Brazilian robusta coffee are rising due to a large price advantage compared to Vietnam.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely, David Evans and Shilpi Majumdar)

