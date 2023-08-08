SOFTS-Sugar, coffee, cocoa fall on macroeconomic jitters

Updates prices

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on ICE fell on Tuesday, with the chocolate-making ingredient sliding off recent 46-year highs as investors fretted over the latest weak economic data from China, the world's second largest economy.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.3% to 23.43 cents per lb at 1427 GMT, having hit in almost a month at 23.35.

* Dealers said fears over global growth will continue to weigh on sugar near term, despite talk of increasing deficits for next season.

* Several sugar market analysts expect a second consecutive global deficit next season as they bet near-record output from top producer Brazilian will not be enough to offset falling production elsewhere.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.4% to $680.50 a metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 2.2% to 2,639 pounds per metric ton after peaking at 2,759 pounds on Monday - its highest since 1977.

* Above-average rain in most of top producer Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions last week helped the development of the October-to-March main crop, farmers said, adding there were plenty of pods, known as cherelles, on trees.

* Still, cocoa is being boosted by expectations that recent excess rain in West Africa and the potential for El Nino to trigger dry conditions ahead will result in a third successive deficit next season.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 3.2% to $3,385 a ton, after peaking at $3,618 for the highest level since 2011.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 2.4% at $1.6015 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the arabica harvest in top producer Brazil is entering its final stretch with favourable climate conditions and an expected increase in availability.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,672 a ton.

* Exports of Brazilian robusta coffee are rising due to a large price advantage compared to Vietnam.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

