SOFTS-Sugar, coffee, cocoa fall on heightened geopolitical risk

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures fell on Monday as the dollar soared and global equities skidded on concerns about tensions along Ukraine's border with Russia, prompting a flight to safety amongst speculators. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.7% to 18.77 cents per lb at 1234 GMT, having hit a three-week high of 19.29 cents on Thursday.

* "It's a flight to safety, to the dollar, (which is) not good for commodities," said a dealer.

* A strong dollar makes dollar-priced commodities like sugar costlier for non-U.S. investors.

* Looking further ahead, though, sugar is underpinned by tight supply as top producer Brazil has been plagued by adverse weather.

* Oil prices are rallying, also on the geopolitical tensions, which could lift sugar by prompting Brazil's cane mills to divert production to ethanol and away from sugar. O/R

* Speculators increased their net long position in raw sugar futures by 8,599 contracts to 46,667 in the week to Jan. 18, data showed.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $501.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was down 1.4% to $2.3470 per lb​​, having hit a two week low of $2.3305.

* Speculators increased their net long position in arabica coffee futures by 4,827 contracts to 47,856 in the week to Jan. 18.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,195 a tonne, nearing a two month low of $2,184 hit last week.

COCOA

* ​​March New York cocoa CCc1 was down 1.1% to $2,548 a tonne, having hit a near two week low of $2,531.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was down 1.4% to 1,713 pounds per tonne​, having hit a near two week low of 1,699.

* Speculators switched to a net long position in New York cocoa of 4,729 contracts in the week to Jan. 18, adding 15,051 contracts, data showed.

* North American cocoa grindings, a measure of demand, unexpectedly fell 1.2% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2021, though there continues to be demand growth overall, with European and Asian fourth-quarter grinds both rising.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast fell 0.9% from Oct. 1 to Jan. 23 versus the same period a year ago, exporters estimated. .

