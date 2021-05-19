SOFTS-Sugar, coffee and cocoa weaken as commodity markets fall

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday weighed down by a broad-based decline in commodity markets linked to fears about rising inflation which may prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.2 cent, or 1.2%, to 17.01 cents per lb by 1056 GMT after earlier dipping to a session low of 16.92 cents.

* Dealers said buying interest picked up when prices dipped below 17 cents and the market remained underpinned by adverse weather and lower acreage in top exporter Brazil where some farmers have switched to growing corn and soybeans.

* The Brazilian government expects sugar production from the main center-south region to fall 6.4% compared with the previous crop to 35.8 million tonnes, saying insufficient rains hit sugar cane development.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $4.70, or 1%, to $453 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 was down 1.05 cents, or 0.7%, at $1.5175 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was keeping a close watch on the situation in Colombia where anti-government protests have disrupted coffee exports.

* A drop in arabica production in Brazil this year also remained a background supportive factor with global supplies expected to tighten over the next few months.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by $12, or 0.8%, to $1,503 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 fell by 20 pounds, or 1.2%, to 1,667 pounds a tonne with a stronger pound versus the dollar adding to downward pressure on prices. GBP/

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell by $15, or 0.6%, to $2,489 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt. Editing by Jane Merriman)

