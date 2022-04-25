Commodities
KO

SOFTS-Sugar, coffee and cocoa fall amid negative economic outlook

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

Sugar, coffee and cocoa closed down sharply on ICE on Monday in a day of overall weakness for the commodities complex amid worries about demand due to China's harsh lockdowns and a risk-off movement by funds as U.S. interest rate hike approaches.

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Sugar, coffee and cocoa closed down sharply on ICE on Monday in a day of overall weakness for the commodities complex amid worries about demand due to China's harsh lockdowns and a risk-off movement by funds as U.S. interest rate hike approaches.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 0.29 cent, or 1.5%, at 18.95 cents per lb after hitting its lowest since late March at 18.87 cents.

* "The macro environment is downgraded to negative, a bearish headwind for agriculture money flows. Investors are worried about the hawkish Fed, higher interest rates, China's COVID bottlenecks, and soft corporate earnings," said Peak Research.

* Dealers also said that a weaker Brazilian real BRL= and lower crude prices mean that the sugar/ethanol split in top producer Brazil is unlikely to change much from last season, helping to ensure adequate supplies of sugar.O/R

* Limiting losses in sugar, soft drinks maker Coca-Cola KO.N, a major sugar consumer, beat quarterly revenue expectations thanks to higher prices and a rebound in demand.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $9.40, or 1.8%, at $521.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $67, or 2.6%, to $2,487 a tonne, having hit its lowest in nearly two months at $2,482.

* Cocoa is under pressure from data showing that first-quarter grindings, a measure of demand, fell in North America and Asia.

* Weather forecaster Climate42 said trees' canopies in top cocoa producer Ivory Coast are not uniform, with some areas better than others.

* "All-in-all, with a total potential 15% below average, the mid-crop will surely be low, while the main crop looks promising if no dry anomalies occur in the next 6-8 weeks," it said.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 20 pounds, or 1.1%, to 1,750 pounds per tonne​​.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2settled down 6.45 cents, or 2.8%, at $2.207 per lb.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $50, or 2.4%, at $2,066 a tonne, touching the lowest price since March 8 at $2,056.

* "With rising global inflation, China growing less, the Ukrainian war completing two months, the size of demand for coming months is again a big question," said a broker.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Marguerita Choy)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KO

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular