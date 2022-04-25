SOFTS-Sugar, coffee and cocoa fall amid negative economic outlook

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Sugar, coffee and cocoa closed down sharply on ICE on Monday in a day of overall weakness for the commodities complex amid worries about demand due to China's harsh lockdowns and a risk-off movement by funds as U.S. interest rate hike approaches.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 0.29 cent, or 1.5%, at 18.95 cents per lb after hitting its lowest since late March at 18.87 cents.

* "The macro environment is downgraded to negative, a bearish headwind for agriculture money flows. Investors are worried about the hawkish Fed, higher interest rates, China's COVID bottlenecks, and soft corporate earnings," said Peak Research.

* Dealers also said that a weaker Brazilian real BRL= and lower crude prices mean that the sugar/ethanol split in top producer Brazil is unlikely to change much from last season, helping to ensure adequate supplies of sugar.O/R

* Limiting losses in sugar, soft drinks maker Coca-Cola KO.N, a major sugar consumer, beat quarterly revenue expectations thanks to higher prices and a rebound in demand.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $9.40, or 1.8%, at $521.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $67, or 2.6%, to $2,487 a tonne, having hit its lowest in nearly two months at $2,482.

* Cocoa is under pressure from data showing that first-quarter grindings, a measure of demand, fell in North America and Asia.

* Weather forecaster Climate42 said trees' canopies in top cocoa producer Ivory Coast are not uniform, with some areas better than others.

* "All-in-all, with a total potential 15% below average, the mid-crop will surely be low, while the main crop looks promising if no dry anomalies occur in the next 6-8 weeks," it said.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 20 pounds, or 1.1%, to 1,750 pounds per tonne​​.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2settled down 6.45 cents, or 2.8%, at $2.207 per lb.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $50, or 2.4%, at $2,066 a tonne, touching the lowest price since March 8 at $2,056.

* "With rising global inflation, China growing less, the Ukrainian war completing two months, the size of demand for coming months is again a big question," said a broker.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Marguerita Choy)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

