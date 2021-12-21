SOFTS-Sugar, coffee and cocoa close up as commodities regain ground

Updates with closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on ICE all closed up on Tuesday, tracking a modest rebound in equity and commodity markets after the sell-off on Monday, although the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant helped to keep a lid on prices. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.15 cent, or 0.8%, at 18.74 cents per lb. The contract hit the weakest since Dec. 2 on Monday at 18.52 cents.

* Dealers said funds have scaled back long positions during the last few days and risk appetite would have to be restored for the market to rally significantly.

* They noted background fundamentals remain supportive with many expecting a small global deficit in the 2021/22 season.

* "In the end, the market is still stuck in the range we have had targeted for several months," said one broker, indicating a price range between 18.50 and 20.50 for the front-month contract.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $4.30, or 0.9%, at $492.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 4.15 cents, or 1.9%, at $2.2825 per lb​​, regaining some ground after falling by 4.5% on Monday.

* Trading volumes on Tuesday fell by nearly half the level from the previous session as more market participants end their activities for the year.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil's coffee belt were aiding cherry growth and improving the outlook for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

* There have also been showers in Vietnam that have hampered the harvest and bean drying process in the world's top robusta producer.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $9, or 0.4%, at $2,317 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​settled up 21 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,690 pounds per tonne​.

* Candy makers, like retailers and farmers, have been hit during the pandemic by high commodity prices, labour shortages, and transportation and supply chain snarls, preventing them from fully cashing in on the holiday season.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose $37, or 1.5%, to $2,460 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

