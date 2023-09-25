SOFTS-Sugar, cocoa prices fall after recent multi-year highs

Adds closing prices, changes dateline from LONDON

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - London cocoa and raw sugar futures on ICE closed lower on Monday after recently touching multi-year highs, in consolidation trade amid a stronger dollar, though dealers expect supply issues to keep the uptrend intact.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled down 33 pounds, or 1.1%, at 2,929 pounds ($3,575) a metric ton, having posted a loss of 3% last week.

* London cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 1,138 lots to 64,842 lots as of Sept. 19, data showed.

* Top producer Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 9% year-on-year in August, while its main crop cocoa bean arrivals at ports since the season started last Oct. 1 were down an annual 5.3% as of Sept. 24 this year.

* Cocoa has been consolidating since hitting a series of 46- year highs as a result of supply issues, including crop disease in West Africa, following heavy rains.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $86, or 2.4%, to $3,496 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.66 cent, or 2.4%, at 26.31 cents per lb, having set a 12-year high last week.

* Dealers said prices are expected to remain elevated as concerns over falling output in producers India and Thailand dominate.

* Europe's sugar beet growers are turning away from the crop as the European Union's environmental rules clash with efforts to stem food inflation and secure supplies.

* Funds added 9,161 contracts to their net long position in raw sugar, taking it to 147,377 lots in the week to Sept. 19.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $12.70, or 1.7%, to $718.10 a ton. The contract lost 2.3% last week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.35 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.488 per lb​​.

* Dealers said rain is expected to hit top producer Brazil, alleviating concerns that next year's crop might be negatively impacted by the heat wave that had been moving across the country.

* Speculators' short position in arabica coffee was reduced by 9,408 lots to 15,625 in the week to Sept. 19.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $18, or 0.7%, to $2,443 a ton, having lost 7% last week.

($1 = 0.8191 pound)

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York and and Maytaal Angel in London Editing by Barbara Lewis, Sharon Singleton and Matthew Lewis)

