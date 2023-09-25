SOFTS-Sugar, cocoa consolidate after touching multi-year highs

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - London cocoa and raw sugar futures on ICE consolidated on Monday from multi-year highs hit earlier this month, though dealers expect supply issues to keep the uptrend intact.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2fell 1% to 2,932 pounds ($3,579) a tonne at 1517 GMT, having posted a loss of 3% last week.

* London cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 1,138 lots to 64,842 lots as of Sept. 19, data showed.

* Top producer Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 9% year-on-year in August, while its main crop cocoa bean arrivals at ports since the season started last Oct. 1 to Sept. 24. this year were down an annual 5.3%.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 2.3% to $3,500 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1fell 2.3% to 26.36 cents per lb, having set a 12-year high last week.

* Dealers said prices are expected to remain elevated as concerns over falling output in producers India and Thailand dominate, overshadowing what is expected to be a bumper harvest in top producer Brazil.

* Europe's sugar beet growers are turning away from the crop, which could drive prices even higher, as the European Union's environmental rules clash with efforts to stem food inflation and secure supplies.

* Funds added 9,161 contracts to their net long position in raw sugar, taking it to 147,377 lots in the week to Sept. 19, data showed.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.8% to $717.80 a tonne. The contract lost 2.3% last week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.2% to $1.5190 per lb.

* Dealers said rain is expected to hit top producer Brazil, alleviating concerns that next year's crop might be negatively impacted by the heatwave that had been moving across the country.

* Speculators' short position in arabica coffee was reduced by 9,408 lots to 15,625 in the week to Sept. 19.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2fell 0.2% to $2,465 a tonne, having lost 7% last week.

($1 = 0.8191 pounds)

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis and Sharon Singleton)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.