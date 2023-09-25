SOFTS-Sugar, cocoa consolidate after touching multi-year highs

.

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - London cocoa and raw sugar futures on ICE consolidated on Monday from multi-year highs hit earlier this month, though dealers expect supply issues to keep the uptrend intact.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 edged up 0.4% to 2,975 pounds a tonne at 1156 GMT, having posted a loss of 3% last week.

* London cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 1,138 lots to 64,842 lots as of Sept. 19, data showed.

* Cocoa has been consolidating since hitting a series of 46- year highs as a result of supply issues, including crop disease in West Africa, following heavy rains.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.5% to $3,565 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 26.75 cents per lb, having set a 12-year high last week.

* Dealers said prices are expected to remain elevated as concerns over falling output in producers India and Thailand dominate, overshadowing what is expected to be a bumper harvest in top producer Brazil.

* Europe's sugar beet growers are turning away from the crop, which could drive prices even higher, as the European Union's environmental rules clash with efforts to stem food inflation and secure supplies.

* Funds added 9,161 contracts to their net long position in raw sugar, taking it to 147,377 lots in the week to Sept. 19, data showed.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $725.40 a tonne. The contract lost 2.3% last week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $1.5165 per lb.

* Dealers said rain is expected to hit top producer Brazil, alleviating concerns that next year's crop might be negatively impacted by the heatwave that had been moving across the country.

* Speculators' short position in arabica coffee was reduced by 9,408 lots to 15,625 in the week to Sept. 19.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,472 a tonne, having lost 7% last week.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis)

