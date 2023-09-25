News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Sugar, cocoa consolidate after touching multi-year highs

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

September 25, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

.

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - London cocoa and raw sugar futures on ICE consolidated on Monday from multi-year highs hit earlier this month, though dealers expect supply issues to keep the uptrend intact.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 edged up 0.4% to 2,975 pounds a tonne at 1156 GMT, having posted a loss of 3% last week.

* London cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 1,138 lots to 64,842 lots as of Sept. 19, data showed.

* Cocoa has been consolidating since hitting a series of 46- year highs as a result of supply issues, including crop disease in West Africa, following heavy rains.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.5% to $3,565 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 26.75 cents per lb, having set a 12-year high last week.

* Dealers said prices are expected to remain elevated as concerns over falling output in producers India and Thailand dominate, overshadowing what is expected to be a bumper harvest in top producer Brazil.

* Europe's sugar beet growers are turning away from the crop, which could drive prices even higher, as the European Union's environmental rules clash with efforts to stem food inflation and secure supplies.

* Funds added 9,161 contracts to their net long position in raw sugar, taking it to 147,377 lots in the week to Sept. 19, data showed.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $725.40 a tonne. The contract lost 2.3% last week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $1.5165 per lb.

* Dealers said rain is expected to hit top producer Brazil, alleviating concerns that next year's crop might be negatively impacted by the heatwave that had been moving across the country.

* Speculators' short position in arabica coffee was reduced by 9,408 lots to 15,625 in the week to Sept. 19.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,472 a tonne, having lost 7% last week.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.