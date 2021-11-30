SOFTS-Sugar, cocoa, coffee fall amid Omicron vaccine warning

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sugar, cocoa and arabica coffee fell on Tuesday after drugmaker Moderna cast doubt on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the new Omicron coronavirus variant, spooking investors in soft commodities and beyond. MKTS/GLOBO/RFRX/

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 had fallen 1% to 19 cents per lb by 1236 GMT - far below a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set earlier this month.

* Dealers said sugar is beholden to macro-economic sentiment at present and has further to fall.

* Looking further ahead, Rabobank expects raw sugar to average 20.80 cents in the third quarter of next year as the sugar market records a deficit of 2.3 million tonnes by the end of the 2021/22 (Oct-Sept) season, following a deficit of 1.2 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season.

* The bank said ethanol prices will remain elevated on the back of strong global energy prices, tempting cane mills in top producer Brazil to produce more of the biofuel at the expense of sugar.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $494.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.2% to $2.3240 per lb. The market had climbed to a 10-year high of $2.4820 last week.

* Dealers expect prices to pull back through the week amid jitters over the Omicron variant.

* Rabobank sees arabica averaging just $1.66 in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the market moves into surplus in 2022/23, with lacklustre production in Brazil met by output ramp ups elsewhere as producers the world over capitalise on high prices.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 edged up 0.1% to $2,261 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to 1,642 a tonne, hitting a four-month low of 1,639 pounds during the session.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,367 a tonne, having also hit a four-month low of $2,365.

* Rabobank sees cocoa averaging $2,680 in the third quarter of 2022 as the market ends the 2021/22 (Oct-Sept) season with a 128,000 tonne deficit amid improved demand and falling production due to poor weather earlier this season.

* Commerzbank noted the market, for now, remains unconcerned about falling production as this has largely been priced in, with weather developments in top producer Ivory Coast having improved of late.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

