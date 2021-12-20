SOFTS-Sugar and coffee prices fall as commodity markets slide

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on ICE were lower on Monday as the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant triggered widespread losses in equity and commodity markets. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 2.35% to 18.66 cents per lb by 1441 GMT after dipping to a low of 18.65 cents - the weakest level since Dec. 2.

* Dealers said the scope for further losses may be limited as current prices could deter Indian exports while potentially encouraging more imports into China.

* "The market is clearly bullish below 19 cents (per lb), and much less bullish above 20 cents," broker Marex said in a weekly update.

* China imported 630,000 tonnes of sugar in November, down 11.2% from the same month last year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.6% to $490.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 was down 3.7% at $2.2615 per lb as the market extended its pullback from a 10-year high of $2.5235 set on Dec. 7.

* Dealers said funds have been scaling back long positions over the last few days as risk appetite diminishes against the backdrop of growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant.

* Speculators reduced their bullish bets in arabica coffee futures on ICE U.S. in the week to Dec. 14, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

* Much-needed rains in top producer Brazil this month have also contributed to the weakness in prices.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,316 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 1.9% to 1,672 pounds a tonne.

* Light rains and mild seasonal winds in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week should boost the quality and size of the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was down 2.6% at $2,432 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 683,000 tonnes for the year running from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, down 6.4% from the same period last season, data from the cocoa regulator (CCC) showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Pravin Char)

