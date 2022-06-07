SOFTS-Sugar and coffee prices fall as Brazil currency weakens

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE closed sharply lower on Tuesday, slipping from the previous session's 5-1/2 year high, while arabica coffee prices also fell, with the weakness of Brazil's real currency BRL= contributing to the drop in both markets.

Brazil is the world's top producer of sugar and coffee and a weaker real usually prompts selling as it raises returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $30.60, or 5.2%, at $563.40 a tonne. The front month had risen to a 5-1/2 year high of $599.60 on Monday.

* There was talk in the market that the sharp rise in the previous session was partly a result of a 'squeeze', a market jargon for when some investors have trouble leaving a specific position (sold position, in that case) and end up liquidating it at any price.

* Dealers said, however, the whites market remained underpinned by export restrictions in India along with low whites shipments from the European Union and Algeria's export ban.

* July raw sugar contract SBc1 fell 0.59 cent, or 3.0%, at 18.97 cents per lb.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 5.4 cents, or 2.3%, at $2.3215 per lb​​.

* Fitch Solutions kept unchanged its 2022/23 production forecast for Brazil at 60 million bags, noting "cold conditions in mid-May 2022 did not see temperatures fall below crop-damaging levels".

* "Our long-term view on coffee prices remains bearish, informed by our expectations that the global market will return to surplus in 2022/23 and that rising inflation and weaker global growth prospects will weigh on demand before the close of 2022," the note added.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $24, or 1.1%, at $2,109 a tonne.

* Vietnam exported 881,565 tonnes of coffee in the first five months of this year, up 23.3% from the same period last year.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell $13, or 0.5%, to $2,475 a tonne.

* Rainfall was below average last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, but soil moisture remained high and farmers predicted a strong end to the April-to-September mid-crop.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 dipped 5 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,770 pounds per tonne​.

