SOFTS-Sugar and coffee prices fall as Brazil currency weakens

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE were sharply lower on Tuesday, slipping back from the previous session's 5-1/2 year high, while arabica coffee prices also fell, with the weakness of Brazil's real currency BRL= contributing to the drop in both markets.

Brazil is the world's top producer of sugar and coffee and a weaker real usually prompts selling as it raises returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.7% to $577.90 a tonne by 1427 GMT. The front month had risen to a 5-1/2 year high of $599.60 on Monday.

* Dealers said the whites market remained underpinned by export restrictions in India along with low whites shipments from the European Union and Algeria's export ban.

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 2.25% to 19.12 cents per lb.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.7% to $2.3340 per lb.

* Fitch Solutions said in a note that it was maintaining its 2022/23 production forecast for Brazil at 60 million bags, noting "cold conditions in mid-May 2022 did not see temperatures fall below crop-damaging levels".

* "Our long-term view on coffee prices remains bearish, informed by our expectations that the global market will return to surplus in 2022/23 and that rising inflation and weaker global growth prospects will weigh on demand before the close of 2022," the note added.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.75% to $2,117 a tonne.

* Vietnam exported 881,565 tonnes of coffee in the first five months of this year, up 23.3% from the same period last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,480 a tonne.

* Rainfall was below average last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, but soil moisture remained high and farmers predicted a strong end to the April-to-September mid-crop.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 dipped by 0.1% to 1,774 pounds a tonne.

