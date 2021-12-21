SOFTS-Sugar and coffee climb as commodities regain ground

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, tracking a modest rebound in equity and commodity markets, although the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant helped to keep a lid on prices. MKTS/GLOB

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.5% higher at 18.67 cents per lb by 1550 GMT after dipping to a low of 18.52 cents on Monday - the weakest since Dec. 2.

* Dealers said funds have scaled back long positions during the last few days and risk appetite would have to be restored for the market to rally significantly.

* They noted background fundamentals remain supportive with many expecting a small global deficit in the 2021/22 season.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $490.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.9% to $2.2845 per lb, regaining some ground after falling by 4.5% on Monday.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil's coffee belt were aiding cherry growth and improving the outlook for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

* There have also been showers in Vietnam that have hampered the harvest and bean drying process in the world's top robusta producer.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.9% to $2,329 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.9% to 1,684 pounds a tonne.

* Candy makers, like retailers and farmers, have been hit during the pandemic by high commodity prices, labour shortages, and transportation and supply chain snarls, preventing them from fully cashing in on the holiday season.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was up 1.6% at $2,461 a tonne.

