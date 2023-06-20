SOFTS-Robusta slips but holds near record high

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE slipped on Tuesday but held close to last week's record high as supplies remain exceedingly tight, with little relief in sight for now.

Cocoa edged further away from recent seven-year peaks, while raw sugar fell.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,774 a metric ton after setting a record high of $2,797 on Friday.

* Dealers said the market in Brazil, the world's third largest robusta exporter, is well supplied but stocks remain in the hands of producers who are reluctant to sell at prices lower than the current ones.

* They added prospects for the 2023/24 crop in Vietnam, the world's top robusta exporter, remain positive, though there are worries about the El Nino weather event.

* In Indonesia, the world's second largest robusta exporter, the forecast for key producing region Sumatra's second harvest from October to December is positive, they said.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.4% to $1.7825 per lb.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.3% to 2,474 pounds a metric ton after rising last week to a seven-year high of 2,504 pounds.

* Below-average rain in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week could prevent disease after weeks of heavy downpours, farmers said.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $3,221 a metric ton, having touched a seven-year high of $3,271 last week.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.4% to 26.06 cents per lb​, having gained 4.1% last week.

* India's stalled monsoon is likely to gain momentum in the next three to four days and could cover key rice, soybean, cotton and sugar cane growing regions in the southern, central and western states, weather officials said.

* Egypt's strategic reserves of sugar are sufficient for six months, Egypt's government said in a statement.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $696.70 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jan Harvey)

