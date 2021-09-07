SOFTS-Robusta sets 4-year high, New York cocoa at 1-1/2 year peak

Recasts, changes headline, includes closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a four-year high on Tuesday, boosted by potential disruptions to shipments out of top producer Vietnam, while New york cocoa prices climbed to one-and-a-half-year peak.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $20, or 1%, at $2,102 a tonne, after setting a four-year high of $2,123.

* Dealers said the spread of COVID-19 in Vietnam and measures to slow its spread were prompting concerns there may be disruptions to shipments with the harvest due to begin around November, while there also continued to be shipping bottlenecks.

* "London is having trouble sourcing coffee from Vietnam due to a shortage of containers," said Jack Scoville, a softs analyst with the Price Group in Chicago.

* The Southeast Asian country dealt successfully with the virus for much of the pandemic but the virulent Delta variant has proved more challenging in recent months.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.95 cent, or 0.5%, to $1.9395 per lb.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 ​​closed up $50, or 1.9%, at $2,704 a tonne, having hit a one-and-a-half year high of $2,711.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 21 pounds, or 1.2%, to 1,835 pounds per tonne, after rising to a nine-month high of 1,843 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was supported by the prospect that demand may pick up, at least to some extent, in the upcoming 2021/22 season (October/September), while a drop in production is anticipated in No.2 producer Ghana.

* "This is likely to result in the surplus of 230,000 tons seen on the cocoa market in 2020/21 by the ICCO giving way to a roughly balanced market in 2021/22," Commerzbank said in a note.

* Ivory Coast has achieved robust sales of cocoa bean export contracts for the upcoming season, with 1.64 million-1.66 million tonnes sold by the end of August, sources said.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.14 cent, or 0.7%, at 19.48 cents per lb, having hit a two-week low earlier in the session at 19.44.

* Dealers said trading has been range-bound for the moment, considering the lower Brazilian production already priced in.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $4.10, or 0.8%, at $482.60 a tonne.

