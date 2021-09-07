SOFTS-Robusta sets 4-year high, London cocoa hits 6-month peak

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a four-year high on Tuesday, boosted by potential disruptions to shipments out of top producer Vietnam, while London cocoa prices climbed to a six-month peak.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was up by 1.2% at $2,107 a tonne by 1122 GMT after setting a four-year high of $2,123.

* Dealers said the spread of COVID-19 in Vietnam and measures to slow the spread of the virus were prompting concerns there may be disruptions to shipments with the harvest due to begin around November while there also continued to be a shortage of shipping containers.

* The Southeast Asian country dealt successfully with the virus for much of the pandemic but the virulent Delta variant has proved more challenging in recent months.

* Demand has also been boosted by the high cost of arabica beans which has prompted some roasters to seek to substitute cheaper robusta supplies where possible.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was up 1.3% at $1.9550 per lb.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.3% at 1,819 pounds a tonne after rising to a six-month high of 1,821 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was supported by the prospect that demand may pick up, at least to some extent, in the upcoming 2021/22 season (October/September) while a drop in production is anticipated in number two producer Ghana.

* "This is likely to result in the surplus of 230,000 tons seen on the cocoa market in 2020/21 by the ICCO giving way to a roughly balanced market in 2021/22," Commerzbank said in a note.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose by 0.2% to $2,660 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.3% to 19.56 cents per lb.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell by 0.35% to $485 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.