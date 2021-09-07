Commodities

SOFTS-Robusta sets 4-year high, London cocoa at 9-month peak

Contributor
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/OSWALDO RIVAS

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a four-year high on Tuesday, boosted by potential disruptions to shipments out of top producer Vietnam, while London cocoa prices climbed to a nine-month peak.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 was up by 1.2% at $2,107 a tonne by 1401 GMT after setting a four-year high of $2,123.

* Dealers said the spread of COVID-19 in Vietnam and measures to slow its spread were prompting concerns there may be disruptions to shipments with the harvest due to begin around November, while there also continued to be a shortage of shipping containers.

* The Southeast Asian country dealt successfully with the virus for much of the pandemic but the virulent Delta variant has proved more challenging in recent months.

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was up 1% at $1.9485 per lb.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 1% at 1,832 pounds a tonne after rising to a nine-month high of 1,833 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was supported by the prospect that demand may pick up, at least to some extent, in the upcoming 2021/22 season (October/September) while a drop in production is anticipated in No.2 producer Ghana.

* "This is likely to result in the surplus of 230,000 tons seen on the cocoa market in 2020/21 by the ICCO giving way to a roughly balanced market in 2021/22," Commerzbank said in a note.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose by 1.2% to $2,687 a tonne.

* Ivory Coast has achieved robust sales of cocoa bean export contracts for the upcoming season, with 1.64 million-1.66 million tonnes sold by the end of August, sources at the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) regulator and exporters said on Tuesday.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.5% to 19.53 cents per lb.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell by 0.4% to $484.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Susan Fenton)

