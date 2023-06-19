News & Insights

SOFTS-Robusta rises on supply concerns, London cocoa also gains

June 19, 2023

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose on Monday, edging towards last week's record high, with the recent run-up fuelled by fund buying against a backdrop of supply concerns.

London cocoa prices were also up while New York-based cocoa, raw sugar and arabica coffee futures did not treade on Monday because of a U.S. public holiday.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,760 a metric ton by 1046 GMT after setting a record high of $2,797 on Friday.

* Dealers said the recent run-up had been driven partly by fund buying against the backdrop of tight supplies.

* Robusta coffee speculators increased a net long position by 1,517 lots to 46,051 lots as of June 13, exchange data showed on Friday.

* "This is the longest position since January 22," Rabobank said in a note, noting a strong El Nino weather pattern.

* The El Nino weather event can bring dry weather to south-east Asia and could curb robusta output in top producer Vietnam this year.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.6% to 2,492 pounds a metric ton after rising last week to a seven-year high of 2,504 pounds.

* The market was been buoyed by concerns that heavy rains and flooding in West Africa could curb production in a region that produces more than 70% of the world's cocoa.

SUGAR

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $703.60 a metric ton.

* China imported 40,000 metric tons of sugar in May, down 86.6% from the same month last year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Sunday.

