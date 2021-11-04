SOFTS-Robusta coffee's near-term premium jumps on harvest delay fears

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE continued to consolidate just below a recent 4-1/2 year peak on Thursday while the near-term premium rose sharply on concerns about delays to the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,220 a tonne by 1102 GMT. The benchmark second position set a 4-1/2 year high of $2,278 last week.

* Dealers said the COVID-19 pandemic was disrupting the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam, with some cherry pickers contracting the virus while others were self-isolating after coming into contact with the infected.

* New beans were expected to come by the second half of November and traders estimated that, with the current labour shortage and travel restrictions between provinces, the harvesting time might be delayed by at least a week.

* November's premium to March LRC-1=R widened to about $73, up sharply from $26 at Wednesday's close.

* There are also concerns that the flow of coffee out of Vietnam could be slowed by high freight costs and a shortage of container shipping capacity.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 eased by 0.02% to $2.0925 per lb.

* Commodities traders including Louis Dreyfus, Olam and Volcafe are pursuing legal action against hundreds of Brazilian coffee farmers whose failure to deliver on pre-agreed sales has left the merchants exposed to losses, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.1% to $2,500 a tonne after dipping on Wednesday to its weakest level since Aug. 6 at $2,460.

* Dealers said supplies remained ample, with the 2021/22 outlook for production in top grower Ivory Coast remaining generally favourable.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 firmed by 0.06% to 1,682 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.4% to 19.65 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was supported by the strength of energy markets on Thursday. Cane can be used to produce either biofuel ethanol or sugar in some countries, so high energy prices can curb output of the sweetener.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $509.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.