SOFTS-Robusta coffee turns lower after hitting 12-year high

Credit: REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

May 11, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE turned lower on Thursday after hitting a 12-year high, pressured partly by a stronger dollar, while sugar prices also fell.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.8% to $2,436 a tonne by 1431 GMT after touching a 12-year peak of $2,500.

* Dealers said there continued to be concerns about dry weather in top robusta producer Vietnam despite recent showers driven partly by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* El Nino can lead to hotter and drier than normal weather in Vietnam, which can stress crops.

* There was a more than 90% chance of the El Nino weather phenomenon persisting into the North Hemisphere winter, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

* Meanwhile robusta exports from Brazil in April fell 13.6% year on year, though the head of exporter association Cecafe, Marcio Ferreira, said exports could improve in the coming months as Brazil prices approach levels for Vietnam.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.2% to $1.8375 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 dropped by 1.5% to 26.25 cents per lb.

* Dealers said losses were trimmed after industry group UNICA reported sugar production in Centre-South Brazil had totalled a lower than expected 989,000 tonnes in the second half of April.

* An S&P Global Commodity Insights survey of analysts gave a consensus forecast of 1.24 million tonnes for the period.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $709.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 lost 0.5% to $3,012 a tonne, slipping back slightly from the previous session's 6-1/2 year high of $3,042.

* Dealers said that cocoa could yet climb to $3,200.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been trailing last season's pace and a global deficit is widely expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 gained 0.2% to 2,262 pounds a tonne​

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman)

