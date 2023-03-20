SOFTS-Robusta coffee trims losses after slumping to 5-week low

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE slid to a five-week low on Monday before recovering some ground as the turmoil in the banking sector remained the dominant influence.

After an early slump, many other markets also rebounded as a cross-asset scramble for safety looked to be easing.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.4% to $2,036 a tonne by 1413 GMT after hitting a five-week low of $2,023.

* Dealers noted a rise in exchange robusta coffee had helped to put the market on the defensive.

* Valid exchange stocks stood at 75,910 tonnes on March 19, up from 62,630 tonnes a month earlier.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.8% to $1.7520 per lb, with the market slipping back towards last week's six-week low of $1.7105.

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.2% to 20.62 cents per lb.

* Dealers said prices were holding up well in view of weakness in other markets, underpinned partly by the prospect of lower production in India where sugar mills continue to close at a faster pace than last season.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $583.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.4% to $2,750 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market continued to be buoyed by supply tightness in top grower Ivory Coast.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 1.727 million tonnes by March 19, down 5.4% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 was down 1% at 2,082 pounds per tonne​, dragged down partly by the strength of sterling.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.