SOFTS-Robusta coffee steadies near 16 year highs amid Red Sea tensions

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE steadied on Thursday near their highest in at least 16 years as farmers in top producer Vietnam held back supply and shipping disruptions continued in the Red Sea, a key export route for beans from Asia to Europe.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $2,977 a metric ton at 1302 GMT, not far off a peak of $2,995 hit on Wednesday - the highest price since these futures started trading in January 2008.

* Wednesday saw the largest attack yet by Iran-backed Houthis against commercial ships navigating through the Red Sea on a key route between Europe and Asia that accounts for 15% of the world's shipping traffic.

* The disruptions are causing major delays and increased freight rates, prompting Vietnamese farmers to further hold back on sales and drag their feet delivering on pre-agreed sales.

* The tactic is causing widespread fears of defaults that would be very costly to traders and bullish for futures prices.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.4% to $1.8325 per lb.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1% to 3,531 pounds a ton.

* UBS has cut the world's biggest chocolate maker Barry CallebautBARN.S to "sell" from "buy" on a strong increase in cocoa prices which is set to also lift consumer prices, pushing the firm's volume growth into mild negative territory in 2024.

* Volume growth is a measure of demand. Cocoa prices have been range-bound since hitting record highs late last year as investors fear demand for the chocolate ingredient could shrink in response to high prices.

* BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in note it expects cocoa prices to soften over the course of 2024. "We do not, however, anticipate much supply-side relief, but instead expect a demand-side adjustment to elevated prices," it said.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.8% to $4,238 a ton.

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.29 cent, or 1.3%, at 21.41 cents per lb, easing after the recent rebound from a nine-month low of 20.03 cents set last month.

* Europe's largest sugar producer SuedzuckerSZUG.DE has maintained its 2023/24 outlook, saying it expects high sugar prices in coming months to compensate for increased raw materials costs.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $617.50 a metric ton.

