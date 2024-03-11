SOFTS-Robusta coffee steadies after hitting highest in at least 16 years

Updates prices

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures traded on ICE steadied on Monday after hitting their highest in at least 16 years last week, but dealers in top producer Vietnam said supplies remained tight.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $3,287 a metric ton at 1606 GMT, having hit a peak of $3,460 last week — the highest since the current form of the contract started trading in January 2008.

* Dealers in Vietnam noted a significant decline in visible stocks and said this early destocking is another sign the 2023/24 crop is not bigger than 2022/23 — perhaps slightly smaller.

* They added the stocks decline so early in the season - with six months to go to 2024/25 - shows the current crop has been heavily front-loaded due to strong demand.

* February coffee exports in Vietnam fell 32.6% month-on-month to 160,584 tons, data showed.

* Robusta coffee speculators raised their net long position by 2,730 lots to 41,241 lots as of March 5, data showed.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.1% to $1.8485 per lb. It gained 1% last week.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 4.5% to 5,465 pounds per ton, short of a record high of 5,620 pounds set last week.

* Cocoa has been consolidating, but remains underpinned by tight supplies in West Africa.

* London cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 3,320 lots to 43,912 lots as of March 5, data showed.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 3.9% to $6,653 a ton.

* New York cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 1,457 contracts to 21,303 in the week to March 5, data showed.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​rose 3.5% to 21.89 cents per lb.

* Sugar is supported by the prospect of a smaller cane crop in top producer Brazil in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 3.3% to $616.90 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Barbara Lewis)

