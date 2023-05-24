SOFTS-Robusta coffee steadies after hitting 15-year high; sugar falls

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE steadied on Wednesday after hitting a 15-year high in the prior session, with investors yet to be convinced the current harvest in No. 2 producer Brazil will be enough to relieve supply tightness.

Sugar fell meanwhile, and cocoa was mixed.

COFFEE

* Dealers cited a growing view that the robusta market deficit will widen next season as coffee farmers in top producer Vietnam grow more and more durian fruit.

* Demand for robusta, a cheaper bean variety than arabica, remains firm meanwhile amid high food price inflation, while exports from Brazil have yet to hit the market in significant volume as local prices remain high.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.3% to $1.8570 per lb​​.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 slipped 0.6% to 25.66 cents per lb, having closed 0.7% lower on Tuesday.

* The market lost some momentum as the harvest in top producer Brazil seems to have progressed well thanks to mostly dry weather during May.

* Germany's second largest sugar refiner Nordzucker reported a 116% surge in annual profits on Wednesday, benefiting from high sugar prices, and said it is optimistic it will achieve good results in its new financial year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $708.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 was little changed at 2,537 pounds a tonne, having settled 0.6% lower on Tuesday.

* Nana Akufo-Addo, president of world No. 2 producer Ghana, said he is confident the country will be able to meet the requirements of looming EU legislation banning the import of goods linked to human rights abuses like child labour.

* Ghana and top cocoa producer Ivory Coast have faced strong criticism from the EU over the use of child labour in cocoa farms, but Akufo-Addo said is it "not an allegation that has any foundation in fact".

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.2% to $3,009 a tonne, having lost 0.2% on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

