News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Robusta coffee slips further from recent peak, sugar also down

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

June 22, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates prices

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit near three-month lows on Thursday on forecasts for favourable weather in top producer Brazil, while robusta coffee edged away from recent record highs.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.9% to $1.7085 per by 1401 GMT, having hit its lowest since late March at $1.6865.

* Refinitiv Commodities Research said Brazil will experience widespread warmth and dryness over the next 10 days, meaning frost risks for coffee are negligible.

* Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative and the country's biggest coffee exporter, said 21.74% of its fields had been harvested already, versus 13.52% last year.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.6% to $2,711 a tonne.

* Traders in No. 2 exporter Indonesia said local prices were rising thanks to continued supply tightness and to make up for the recent fall in London futures.

* There is talk, however, that roasters in Brazil are, due to the surging robusta price, looking to shift their blends towards more low quality arabica in place of robusta.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 2.4% to 25.27 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers said despite a widening discount for near-dated futures versus those further out, which is a bearish signal, sugar prices remain relatively well supported overall.

* This, they said, suggests limited fund long liquidation physical industry players who are still of the view that raw sugar supplies remain tight.

* There is no forecast for rains in the largest sugar belt in top producer Brazil until at least July 5.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.4% to $676.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1% to $3,204 a tonne. The market had risen last week to a seven-year high of $3,271.

* Cocoa has lost its upward momentum for now, prompting concern that speculators could scale back a large net long position.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 2,477 pounds per metric ton​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.