SOFTS-Robusta coffee slips further from recent peak, sugar also down

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit near three-month lows on Thursday on forecasts for favourable weather in top producer Brazil, while robusta coffee edged away from recent record highs.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.2% to $1.7030 per lb at 1206 GMT, having hit its lowest since late March at $1.7000.

* Refinitiv Commodities Research said Brazil will experience widespread warmth and dryness over the next 10 days, meaning frost risks for coffee are negligible.

* Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative and the country's biggest coffee exporter, said 21.74% of its fields had been harvested already, versus 13.52% last year.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.2% to $2,721 a tonne.

* Traders in No. 2 exporter Indonesia said local prices were rising thanks to continued supply tightness and to make up for the recent fall in London futures.

* There is talk, however, that roasters in Brazil are, due to the surging robusta price, looking to shift their blends towards more low quality arabica in place of robusta.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 2.2% to 25.31 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers said despite a widening discount for near-dated futures versus those further out, which is a bearish signal, sugar prices remain relatively well supported overall.

* This, they said, suggests limited fund long liquidation physical industry players who are still of the view that raw sugar supplies remain tight.

* There is no forecast for rains in the largest sugar belt in top producer Brazil until at least July 5.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.8% to $674.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.3% to $3,229 a tonne. The market had risen last week to a seven-year high of $3,271.

* Cocoa has lost its upward momentum for now, prompting concern that speculators could scale back a large net long position.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.3% to 2,490 pounds per metric ton​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

