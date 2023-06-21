SOFTS-Robusta coffee slips further from recent peak, sugar also down

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER Mexico

June 21, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) fell for a second session on Wednesday as the market slipped further from last week's all-time high, while arabica coffee prices slid to a 2-1/2 month low.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $44, or 1.6%, at $2,726 a tonne.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 3.85 cents, or 2.2%, at $1.7225 per lb.

* Dealers said the harvest in top producer Brazil was making good progress, exerting downward pressure on prices.

* Brazil's co-op Cooxupe said the harvest pace continues to be good.

* There was also some relief in the market after a polar air mass failed to generate any frosts in Brazil coffee fields.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​settled down 0.34 cent, or 1.3%, at 25.88 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers said the harvest in Centre-South Brazil continued to make good progress, helping to keep a lid on prices.

* There is no forecast for rains in the top sugar belt in Brazil until at least July 5.

* Copersucar, the world's largest sugar and ethanol merchant, expects its sugar sales in the 2023/24 season to grow by 27% from the previous one, boosted by a leap in sugarcane crushing and higher allocation of the raw material to produce the sweetener.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $7.80, or 1.1%, at $693.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​settled up $26, or 0.8%, at $3,237 a tonne. The market had risen last week to a seven-year high of $3,271.

* Broker Sucden Financial said that technical indicators suggest appetite for lower prices and it expected the market to weaken further.

* September London cocoa LCCc2rose 21 pounds, or 0.8%, to 2,497 pounds per metric ton​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill, David Goodman and Maju Samuel)

