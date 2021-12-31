SOFTS-Robusta coffee slips from 10-year peak, sugar edges up

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE were lower on Friday, slipping back from the previous session's 10-year peak, while sugar prices edged higher.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,366 a tonne by 1232 GMT. The benchmark second position climbed to a 10-year high of $2,384 on Thursday.

* Dealers said supply chain issues had disrupted shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam while the market had also been supported this year by the strength of arabica prices.

* Robusta coffee prices are on track to end the year up about 71%.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.1% to $2.2760 per lb.

* Arabica coffee prices are on track to end the year with an annual gain of about 77% with drought and frost in top producer Brazil earlier this year helping fuel gains.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.4% higher at 18.85 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market had been boosted this year by declining stocks with a global deficit in the 2020/21 season(October/September) generally expected to be followed by another deficit in the current 2021/22 season. SUG/POLL

* Raw sugar prices are on track to end the year with an annual gain of about 22%.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $496.70 a tonne.

* White sugar prices are on track to end the year with an annual gain of about 18%.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was down 1% at $2,533 a tonne.

* New York cocoa prices are on track to end the year with an annual loss of about 3%.

* Dealers said the cocoa market had struggled to keep pace with many other agricultural markets this year with favourable crop conditions in West Africa helping to generate a large global surplus in the 2020/21 (October/September) season.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.2% to 1,706 pounds a tonne.

* London cocoa prices are on track to end the year with an annual loss of about 2%.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

