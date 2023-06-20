SOFTS-Robusta coffee slips but holds near record high

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE slipped on Tuesday but held close to last week's record high as supplies remain exceedingly tight, with little relief in sight for now.

Cocoa edged further away from recent seven-year peaks while raw sugar also fell.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $13, or 0.5%, at $2,770 per metric ton after setting a record high of $2,797 on Friday.

* Dealers said the market in Brazil, the world's third-largest robusta exporter, is well supplied but stocks remain in the hands of producers who are reluctant to sell.

* They added that prospects for the 2023/24 crop in Vietnam, the world's top robusta exporter, remain positive, despite worries about the El Nino weather event.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 4.65 cents, or 2.6%, at $1.761 per lb.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled down 6 pounds, or 0.2%, at 2,476 pounds per metric ton after rising last week to a seven-year high of 2,504 pounds.

* Below-average rain in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week could prevent disease after weeks of heavy downpours, farmers said.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell $25, or 0.8%, to $3,211 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.21 cents, or 0.8%, at 26.22 cents per lb​, having gained 4.1% last week.

* Brazilian sugar and ethanol giant Copersucar achieved its second-largest net profit in 2022/23 as trading unit Alvean claimed 29% of global sugar sales in the cycle.

* India's stalled monsoon is likely to gain momentum in the next three to four days and could cover rice, soybean, cotton and sugar cane growing regions in the southern, central and western states.

* Egypt's strategic reserves of sugar are sufficient for six months.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $701.20 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Jan Harvey, David Goodman and Maju Samuel)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.