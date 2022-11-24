SOFTS-Robusta coffee slips as arabica weakens; white sugar gains

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE fell in quiet trade on Thursday, taking their cue from renewed losses in arabica, while white sugar futures gained. U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $1,807 a tonne.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 1.2% at $1.6275 per lb on Wednesday as exchange stocks continued to climb off recent 23-year lows, with more gains expected.

* Limiting losses in robusta, supplies of new beans from top producer Vietnam have slowed down as scattered rain in the area disrupted cherry picking and drying, traders said.

SUGAR

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.2% to $541.60 a tonne.

* India is likely to allow a further 2-4 million tonnes of sugar exports in the 2022/23 season - a move which would leave total exports at 8-10 million tonnes and below last year's level, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 1.0% at 19.55 cents per lb on Wednesday, weighed down partly by lower energy prices.

* Brazil's industry group Unica will release production number for the 1st half of Nov. later on Thursday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 1,954 pounds per tonne​, partly owing to the strength of sterling.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely)

