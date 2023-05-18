SOFTS-Robusta coffee slips after matching prior session's 12-year peak

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE slipped on Thursday after earlier matching the previous session's 12-year peak, with investors weighing tight supplies in top producer Vietnam against reports the harvest is picking up pace in Brazil.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1% to $2,557 a tonne at 1132 GMT, having matched Wednesdays peak of $2,558 - the highest since early June 2011.

* Traders reported extreme difficulty buying beans in Asia to fulfill contracts given high local prices and a supply crunch.

* Against that however, the robusta harvest is picking up from a slow pace in the world's second largest producer Brazil, accoring to the Cepea/Esalq research centre, part of the University of Sao Paulo.

* Weather forecaster Maxar said conditions had been dry in Brazil's coffee areas this week, and were expected to remain so over the next six to 10 days, giving the country plenty of opportunity to harvest.

* Traders scrambling for robusta are pinning their hopes on Brazil. The country is expected to produce a record robusta crop this season, and given its arabica output should also improve, traders see more robusta available for export.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.7% to $1.8475 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 1% to 25.65 cents per lb, having hit a two week low of 25.60 to move further away from last month's 11-year top.

* Dealers expect the harvest in top producer Brazil should pick up pace, showing 'significant improvement' versus the past couple of weeks.

* Forecaster Maxar sees drier weather over the next ten days in Brazil's sugar areas, which should aid the harvest.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $706.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1rose 0.5% to $3,015 a tonne.

* July London cocoa LCCc1rose 1.2% to 2,332 pounds per tonne​​​.

