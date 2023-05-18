SOFTS-Robusta coffee slips after matching prior session's 12-year high

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE slipped on Thursday after earlier matching the previous session's 12-year peak, with investors weighing tight supplies in top producer Vietnam against reports the harvest is picking up pace in Brazil.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $42, or 1.6%, at $2,540 a tonne, having earlier matched Wednesdays peak of $2,588 - the highest since early June 2011.

* Traders reported extreme difficulty buying beans in Asia to fulfil contracts given high local prices and a supply crunch.

* Brazil's Conab agency lowered its forecast for this year's robusta crop to 16.82 million bags from 17.51 million.

* Against that however, the robusta harvest is picking up from a slow pace in the world's second largest producer Brazil, according to the Cepea/Esalq research centre, part of the University of Sao Paulo.

* Weather forecaster Maxar said conditions had been dry in Brazil's coffee areas this week, and were expected to remain so over the next six to 10 days, giving the country plenty of opportunity to harvest.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.6 cents, or 0.3%, at $1.8665 per lb.

* Conab left its forecast for brazil arabica production this year largely unchanged at 37.43 million bags.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3 cents, or 1.2%, at 25.61 cents per lb, having hit a two week low of 25.51 to move further away from last month's 11-year top.

* Dealers expect the harvest in top producer Brazil should pick up pace, showing 'significant improvement' versus the past couple of weeks.

* Forecaster Maxar sees drier weather over the next ten days in Brazil's sugar areas, which should aid the harvest.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $5.10, or 0.7%, at $706.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 settled down $9, or 0.3%, to $2,991 a tonne.

* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose 29 pounds, or 1.3%, to 2,332 pounds per tonne​​​​.

