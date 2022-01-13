SOFTS-Robusta coffee slides, London cocoa hits 2-1/2 month peak

Recasts, updates prices

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE fell on Thursday, heading towards Monday's one-month low on signs of easing supply tightness, while London cocoa hit its highest in 2-1/2 months.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 slid 1.4% to $2,251 a tonne at 1532 GMT, nearing Monday's one-month low of $2,240.

* Dealers cited talk that robusta coffee from Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, is finally heading to ICE-certified warehouses, as premiums for the coffee fall COFVN-G25-SAI, offsetting high shipping costs.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in December rose 57.6% from November, though for 2021 as a whole, the country's exports of coffee were down 0.2% from a year earlier, data showed.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $2.4025 per lb​​, having hit a one-month peak on Wednesday.

* Coffee farmers in Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter, have sold 82% of the 2021/22 crop by Jan. 10, outpacing the historical average of 74% for the period, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.1% to 1,725 pounds per tonne​​, having earlier hit a 2-1/2 month peak of 1,742.

* Cocoa is gaining ground from expectations demand for the chocolate ingredient is recovering while supplies are set to fall this season.

* Europe, Asia and U.S. fourth-quarter cocoa grind data, a measure of demand, will be released next week.

* Weather forecasters Climate 42 said while southeast Ivory Coast and southwest Ghana have received some rainfall in January, the rest of the cocoa regions in Africa have remained mostly dry.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.6% to $2,597 a tonne, having hit its highest since mid-December on Tuesday at $2,604/tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.1% to 18.15 cents per lb, but remained some way off Monday's 5-1/2 month trough of 17.60.

* Suedzucker SZUG.DE, Europe's largest sugar producer, confirmed a jump of about 90% in third-quarter operating profit as improved sugar market prices boosted earnings.

* "With a further deficit in the 2021/22 marketing year, the world (sugar) market environment is expected to remain positive," Suedzucker said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.9% to $498.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jane Merriman)

