Commodities

SOFTS-Robusta coffee slides, London cocoa hits 2-1/2 month peak

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Robusta coffee futures on ICE fell on Thursday, heading towards Monday's one-month low on signs of easing supply tightness, while London cocoa hit its highest in 2-1/2 months.

Recasts, updates prices

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE fell on Thursday, heading towards Monday's one-month low on signs of easing supply tightness, while London cocoa hit its highest in 2-1/2 months.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 slid 1.4% to $2,251 a tonne at 1532 GMT, nearing Monday's one-month low of $2,240.

* Dealers cited talk that robusta coffee from Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, is finally heading to ICE-certified warehouses, as premiums for the coffee fall COFVN-G25-SAI, offsetting high shipping costs.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in December rose 57.6% from November, though for 2021 as a whole, the country's exports of coffee were down 0.2% from a year earlier, data showed.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $2.4025 per lb​​, having hit a one-month peak on Wednesday.

* Coffee farmers in Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter, have sold 82% of the 2021/22 crop by Jan. 10, outpacing the historical average of 74% for the period, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.1% to 1,725 pounds per tonne​​, having earlier hit a 2-1/2 month peak of 1,742.

* Cocoa is gaining ground from expectations demand for the chocolate ingredient is recovering while supplies are set to fall this season.

* Europe, Asia and U.S. fourth-quarter cocoa grind data, a measure of demand, will be released next week.

* Weather forecasters Climate 42 said while southeast Ivory Coast and southwest Ghana have received some rainfall in January, the rest of the cocoa regions in Africa have remained mostly dry.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.6% to $2,597 a tonne, having hit its highest since mid-December on Tuesday at $2,604/tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.1% to 18.15 cents per lb, but remained some way off Monday's 5-1/2 month trough of 17.60.

* Suedzucker SZUG.DE, Europe's largest sugar producer, confirmed a jump of about 90% in third-quarter operating profit as improved sugar market prices boosted earnings.

* "With a further deficit in the 2021/22 marketing year, the world (sugar) market environment is expected to remain positive," Suedzucker said.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.9% to $498.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jane Merriman)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular