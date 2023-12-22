SOFTS-Robusta coffee slides after rallying to fresh 15-year peak

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE slid on Friday after rallying to fresh 15-year-peaks in the prior session as farmers in top producer Vietnam refrained from selling on hopes prices would rise even further.

Raw sugar steadied meanwhile, after plumbing a nine-month low on Thursday.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 4.4% to $2,834 a metric ton at 1240 GMT, having hit its highest in at least 15 years at $2,970 on Thursday.

* Local dealers in Vietnam said there was talk in the market of farmers delaying or defaulting on beans previously sold at much lower prices than today's spot figures.

* They added there had been some hedge lifting of short futures positions by traders as a result, and that this had helped fuel the futures price rally.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 2% to $1.8975 per lb, having hit its highest since April on Tuesday.

* Dealers said rains have been reported in some of top arabica producer Brazil's coffee growing regions, with forecasts showing more downpours this weekend and onwards.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 2% to $20.66 per lb, after sliding to its weakest since early March on Thursday.

* Dealers said the market looks like it wants to see what lies below 20 cents short term, especially as top producer Brazil's output soars and weather concerns take a backseat, for now.

* Longer term, however, Brazil will struggle to export its vast supplies, they said, putting sugar in prime position for an upwards correction, especially given ongoing weather concerns in India and Thailand.

* French sugar major Tereos [RIC:RIC:TEREO.UL] said its sugar output in Brazil grew 19% in the 2023/2024 harvest, along with better-than-expected sugarcane crushing.

* Egypt's Dakahlia Sugar Manufacturing and Refining Company is seeking 50,000 metric tons of VHP Brazilian raw cane sugar in a tender, according to a company statement.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $589.50 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.3% to 3,558 pounds a ton.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 dipped 0.2% to $4,278 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

