SOFTS-Robusta coffee sets 15-1/2-month high, arabica also rises

April 13, 2023 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a 15-1/2 month high on Thursday, supported by tight supplies, while arabica prices climbed to a six-month peak.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 1.6% to $2,369 a tonne by 1229 GMT after setting a 15-1/2-month high of $2,371.

* Dealers said the market was supported by tight supplies, particularly in top robusta producer Vietnam.

* "Farmers have almost nothing left to sell while there is still demand," a trader based in Vietnam's coffee belt said.

* Dealers said there was also concern that dry conditions in Vietnam could dent the outlook for the 2023/24 crop.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 3.9% to $1.9590 per lb after setting a six-month high of $1.9615.

* Brazil's IBGE also trimmed its forecast for the country's arabica crop this year to 38.5 million bags on Thursday.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.7% at 2,187 pounds a tonne, edging up towards the prior session's 6-1/2-year high of 2,206 pounds.

* Dealers said the European first-quarter cocoa grind was slightly above expectations, with a 0.5% year-on-year rise.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.1% to $2,897 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was 1.75% higher at 24.47 cents per lb, climbing back up towards the prior session's 11-year high of 24.85 cents.

* The recent run-up has been driven partly by lower-than-expected 2022/23 crops in India, China and Thailand.

* There is also concern that an El Nino weather event could reduce 2023/24 output in Asia where it can result in drier-than-normal weather.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was up 1.8% at $706.40 a tonne after setting an 11-year high of $706.90 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Paul Simao)

