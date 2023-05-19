SOFTS-Robusta coffee sets 12-year high, sugar and cocoa also up

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a fresh 12-year high on Friday, boosted by tight supplies, while sugar and cocoa prices also climbed.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.7% to $2,583 a tonne by 1335 GMT after setting a 12-year high of $2,607.

* Dealers said there appeared to be very limited supplies left in top robusta producer Vietnam and the market was awaiting a pick-up in shipments from Brazil.

* "One factor supporting the rally is low Brazilian robusta exports so far. In our view we believe Brazilian stocks are currently rising and this coffee will soon appear in the exports as it cannot be all consumed internally," Rabobank said in a note, adding that prices would need to rise high enough to incentivise Brazilian exports.

* Brazil robusta coffee harvest is now around 18% complete, slightly below the average of 20% at this time of year, according to consultancy Safras & Mercado.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2.8% to $1.9205 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.1% to 25.89 cents per lb.

* Dealers said concerns that El Nino could curb production in major Asian producers such as India and Thailand remained among supportive factors.

* They noted the development of India's monsoon season, which gets underway next month, would be closely watched.

* The market had also been underpinned by falling output in the European Union with planted area in France declining although a marginal rise is expected in Germany.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.8% to $712 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 2.2% to $3,057 a tonne.

* "Concerns about tight supply in West Africa continue to support global cocoa prices," BMI said in a note.

* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose 2.7% to 2,395 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely, Elaine Hardcastle)

