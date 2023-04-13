SOFTS-Robusta coffee sets 11-1/2 years high, arabica at 6-month top

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a 11-1/2 years high on Thursday, supported by tight supplies, while arabica prices climbed to a six-month peak.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $50, or 2.1%, at $2,382 a tonne after setting a 11-1/2-year high of $2,401.

* Dealers said the market was supported by tight supplies, particularly in top robusta producer Vietnam.

* "Farmers have almost nothing left to sell while there is still demand," a trader based in Vietnam's coffee belt said.

* Dealers said there was also concern that dry conditions in Vietnam could dent the outlook for the 2023/24 crop.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 5.9 cents, or 3.1%, to $1.944 per lb after setting a six-month high of $1.9810.

* Dealers said that Brazil's currency gains and slow exports for the country are supporting prices.

* Brazil's IBGE also trimmed its forecast for the country's arabica crop this year to 38.5 million bags on Thursday.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled up 19 pounds, or 0.9%, at 2,190 pounds per tonne​, edging up towards the prior session's 6-1/2-year high of 2,206 pounds.

* Dealers said the European first-quarter cocoa grind was slightly above expectations, with a 0.5% year-on-year rise.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose $49, or 1.7%, to $2,915 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was little changed at 24.04 cents per lb. The contract hit a 11-year high of 24.85 cents on Wednesday.

* The recent run-up has been driven partly by lower-than-expected 2022/23 crops in India, China and Thailand.

* Dealers cited concerns that an El Nino weather event could reduce 2023/24 output in Asia where it can result in drier-than-normal weather, as well as worries regarding April rains in Brazil that could disrupt harvesting.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell $3.70, or 0.5%, to $690.20 a tonne after setting an 11-year high of $706.90 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Paul Simao, Kirsten Donovan)

