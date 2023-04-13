SOFTS-Robusta coffee sets 11-1/2 year high, arabica also rises

Updates prices

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a 11-1/2 year high on Thursday, supported by tight supplies, while arabica prices climbed to a six-month peak.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 2.5% to $2,391 a tonne by 1546 GMT after setting a 11-1/2-year high of $2,401.

* Dealers said the market was supported by tight supplies, particularly in top robusta producer Vietnam.

* "Farmers have almost nothing left to sell while there is still demand," a trader based in Vietnam's coffee belt said.

* Dealers said there was also concern that dry conditions in Vietnam could dent the outlook for the 2023/24 crop.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 4.6% to $1.9720 per lb after setting a six-month high of $1.9810.

* Brazil's IBGE also trimmed its forecast for the country's arabica crop this year to 38.5 million bags on Thursday.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.7% at 2,187 pounds a tonne, edging up towards the prior session's 6-1/2-year high of 2,206 pounds.

* Dealers said the European first-quarter cocoa grind was slightly above expectations, with a 0.5% year-on-year rise.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.2% to $2,900 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was 2.2% higher at 24.57 cents per lb, climbing back up towards the prior session's 11-year high of 24.85 cents.

* The recent run-up has been driven partly by lower-than-expected 2022/23 crops in India, China and Thailand.

* There is also concern that an El Nino weather event could reduce 2023/24 output in Asia where it can result in drier-than-normal weather.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was up 1.3% at $702.80 a tonne after setting an 11-year high of $706.90 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Paul Simao, Kirsten Donovan)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

