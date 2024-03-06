SOFTS-Robusta coffee prices set at least 16-year peak, cocoa also climbs

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to the highest price in at least 16 years on Wednesday, buoyed by tight supplies, while London cocoa prices climbed back towards the prior session's all-time high.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 3.7% to $3,297 a ton by 1537 GMT after peaking at $3,309 - the highest price since the current form of the contract started trading in January 2008.

* Dealers said exporters were finding it difficult to obtain coffee in top robusta producer Vietnam with some farmers holding out for higher prices while delays to shipments to Europe caused by attacks in the Red Sea have contributed to tight supplies.

* Valid ICE robusta stocks stood at just 23,350 tons, as of March 5, sharply down from about 74,000 tons a year ago.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.6% to $1.8635 per lb.

* May London cocoa LCCc2rose 0.95% to 5,535 pounds a metric ton, climbing back up towards the prior session's record high of 5,620 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was supported by supply tightness following poor crops in both Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

* They noted forecast rains in Ivory Coast may aid the mid-crop which begins next month but not sufficiently to have much impact on an expected large global deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 2.7% to $6,627 a ton.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.8% to 21.43 cents per lb, regaining some ground after the prior session's fall to a 2-1/2-month low of 20.53 cents.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for sugar production in major exporter Thailand was among the factors which had been weighing on prices.

* Sugar cane planting in the western Indian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka is expected to fall for the 2024/25 season starting from Oct.1, a leading industry body said on Wednesday at a sugar conference in Dubai.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.3% to $608.10 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Devika Syamnath)

