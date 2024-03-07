News & Insights

SOFTS-Robusta coffee prices rise to 16-year high, arabica also gains

March 07, 2024 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE gained 2% on Thursday to reach the highest in at least 16 years, extending previous session's rally, amid renewed worries over supplies.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $72, or 2.2%, at $3,381 a metric ton, after hitting the highest since the current form of the contract started trading in January 2008 at $3,431.

* Local prices in major robusta producers Vietnam and Indonesia rose to records this week, with demand strong amid depleted stocks.

* Vietnam-based dealers said farmers and exporters are holding back an estimated 30%-35% of their crop, waiting for higher prices.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 3.2% to $1.922 per lb, having earlier hit its 2024 peak at $1.9475.

* Top coffee producer Brazil exported 3.61 million bags of beans in February, 77% more than a year earlier, data showed.

* Citi increased its 0-3 month price target for arabica to $1.85/lb "on the back of several risk factors for production as well as price action trending a bit higher than expected".

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.17 cent, or 0.8%, at 21.28 cents per lb.

* The area planted with sugar beet in the European Union could rise by just 2%-3% next season despite good sugar prices, France's largest sugar producer Tereos said.

* European Union lawmakers granted Ukrainian food producers tariff-free access to EU markets for another year.

* Ukraine sugar production is seen rising to a seven-year high in the upcoming 2024/25 season, an executive with a major Ukrainian agricultural company said.

* Top producer Brazil exported 3.02 million metric tons of sugar in February, three times the volume seen in the same month a year earlier.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $604.10 a ton.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 2.2% to 5,350 pounds a ton, having hit a record high of 5,620 pounds on Tuesday.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.5% to $6,450 a ton.

* * Citi said it continues to expect higher average NY cocoa prices in Q2 versus Q1, but added that "an inflection point in the bull market into year-end seems possible, allowing for a 15%-30% sell-off".

