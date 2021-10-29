SOFTS-Robusta coffee prices edge up, sugar and cocoa fall

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures rose on Friday, creeping up towards a 4-1/2 year high set earlier this week, while sugar and cocoa prices fell.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.6% to $2,190 a tonne by 1102 GMT. The benchmark second position set a 4-1/2 year high of $2,278 earlier this week.

* Dealers said the market's failure to breach resistance around $2,279, a peak set in February 2017, had prompted a short-term setback, but fundamentals remained supportive with supplies tightened by a slowdown in exports from top robusta producer Vietnam.

* "To confirm the outlook for higher prices, futures need to break above the resistance at $2,200, which could set the scene for futures to take out $2,279," broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in the first 10 months of this year are expected to show a 5.1% drop from a year earlier to 1.27 million tonnes, government data released on Friday showed.

* High freight costs and a shortage of container shipping capacity have helped slow exports and there are concerns they may disrupt the flow of new crop beans when the harvest gets underway next month.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.55% to $2.0105 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.15% to 19.59 cents per lb but remained on track for a weekly gain of nearly 3%.

* Dealers said the market had been boosted this week by a diminished outlook for this year's sugar production in Centre-South Brazil, though recent rains appear to have improved the outlook for next year's cane crop.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.02% to $515.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.9% to 1,729 pounds a tonne, the weakest level for the benchmark second month since Aug. 10.

* Dealers said the market was weighed by the prospect of a large crop this year in top producer Ivory Coast and uncertainty about whether a recent pick-up in demand will be sustained.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.8% to $2,550 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Holmes)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.