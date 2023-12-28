SOFTS-Robusta coffee prices ease; sugar and cocoa also lower

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE were slightly lower on Thursday, slipping further from a recent more than 15-year high, while sugar and cocoa prices also fell.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,859 a metric ton by 1147 GMT as the market continued to consolidate just below a more than 15-year high of $2,970 set a week ago.

* Dealers said supplies remain tight with farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam holding onto newly harvested supplies in the hope that prices will rise further.

* "Farmers are now cultivating fruit trees such as durian and passion fruit alongside coffee trees so they have multiple sources of income and don't have much pressure to release beans," one trader in Vietnam's coffee belt said.

* Premiums in Indonesia also rose due to a scarcity of beans, traders said on Thursday.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.6% to $1.9665 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 lost 0.2% to 20.56 cents per lb after dipping on Tuesday to a low of 20.03 cents for the weakest level since Jan. 25.

* Dealers said the strong pace of production in Centre-South Brazil remained the main bearish influence.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was down 0.35% at $592.50 per metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 eased 0.1% to ​3,536 pounds a ton.

* Dealers said there had been some origin price-fixing sales this week as the market consolidates after a sharp rise during the fourth quarter of this year.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.3% to $4,267 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

