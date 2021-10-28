SOFTS-Robusta coffee prices ease; arabica also down

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures were slightly lower on Thursday, holding just below a 4-1/2 year high set earlier this week, while arabica coffee prices also weakened.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,194 a tonne by 1206 GMT with the market consolidating just below a 4-1/2 year peak of $2,278 set on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by high freight costs and limited container shipping availability ahead of the Vietnam harvest, which is due to start next month.

* Traders in Vietnam said on Thursday that robusta prices for the coming crop season would be much higher than the previous one because of higher production costs and freight rates.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.6% to $2.0010 per lb.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.15% to 19.73 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from a diminished outlook for this year's sugar production in Centre-South Brazil, though recent rains appear to have improved the outlook for next year's cane crop.

* India is likely to produce about 30.5 million tonnes of sugar in the season that began on Oct. 1, down 1.6% from a previous industry estimate, a leading producers' body said on Thursday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $516.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 eased by 0.1% to 1,757 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the prospect of a large crop this year in top producer Ivory Coast was keeping the market on the defensive, though there are signs of a pick-up in demand.

* Hershey Co HSY.N raised its annual net sales and adjusted earnings forecast on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its products, such as Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and KitKat chocolates, for the Halloween season.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $2,609 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.