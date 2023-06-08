SOFTS-Robusta coffee nears 15-year high, cocoa hits fresh 6-1/2 yr peak

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange headed towards recent 15 year-highs on Thursday as worries grow about Brazil's crop, while cocoa hit fresh 6-1/2 year peaks.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,639 a tonne, heading back near last month's 15-year peak of $2,675.

* Buyers are scrambling for beans in No. 2 exporter Indonesia, dealers said, while farmers are sold out in Vietnam, the world's largest robusta exporter.

* Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects farmers in Brazil, the world's third largest robusta exporter, will harvest 5% less in 2023/24.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 was little changed at $1.8165 per lb.

* Dealers said the weather in top arabica producer Brazil remains favourable at present, allowing the harvest to progress.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.3% to 2,374 pounds per tonne​​ after hitting a 6-1/2 year peak of 2,379 pounds.

* The International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) recently widened its 2022/23 deficit forecast to 142,000 tonnes, more than double its previous forecast.

* Recent rains in top grower Ivory Coast have raised concern over the quality of the mid-crop.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose was flat at $3,091 a tonne, having touched a 6-1/2 year peak of $3,100.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.2% to 24.77 cents per lb​​, after hitting a 6-1/2 week low of 24.23 cents on Tuesday.

* Monsoon rains finally reached India, the world's second largest sugar producer, on Thursday, marking their latest arrival in seven years and potentially delaying sugar planting.

* Dealers said the market has a bearish bias for now, and that traders are awaiting bi-weekly output data from top producer Brazil's sugar industry group UNICA.

* The data should come out tomorrow or Monday, they said, adding they expect it will show bumper output.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $676 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

