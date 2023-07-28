News & Insights

Commodities
MDLZ

SOFTS-Robusta coffee loses 8% in the week, sugar also falls

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

July 28, 2023 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Includes weekly price moves, adds comments

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE ended the week with an 8% loss, as the main ingredient for instant coffee consolidates lower after hitting an all-time high in June.

Raw sugar lost 4.4% in the week, while cocoa gained more than 3%.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 ​settled down $4, or 0.1%, to $3,525 a metric ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602/ton on Thursday. The contract gained 3% in the week.

* Cocoa has been boosted of late by excess rains that have caused black pod disease outbreaks in top producer Ivory Coast, and worries the market is heading into a third successive deficit thanks to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* On the demand front, Mondelez MDLZ.O raised its full-year growth forecasts for the second time this year, helped by robust demand for its products despite rounds of price increases.

* Hershey HSY.N raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, bolstered by price increases for the firm's chocolates and candy.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 3.55 cents, or 2.2%, at $1.579 per lb. The contract had a 2.4% weekly loss.

* Brazil is on track for an excellent 2024 crop, but there are challenges ahead as regards quality, due to the expected influence of the El Nino weather pattern, experts said.

* Local dealers in Brazil said the country's coffee exports are not picking up above 3 million bags a month, which is what the world needs, given stocks held by traders and roasters are pretty low.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1fell $85, or 3.2%, at $2,588 a ton. Robusta lost 8% in the week, the highest weekly loss among the soft commodities.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1​​settled down 0.51 cent, or 2.1%, at 23.92 cents per lb, after hitting its highest since June 22 on Monday at 25.30.

* The contract finished the week with a 4.4% loss amid good development for the Brazilian sugar season and fair conditions for India's next crop.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $8.00, or 1.2%, at $678.50 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDLZ
HSY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.