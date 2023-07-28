SOFTS-Robusta coffee loses 8% in the week, sugar also falls

Includes weekly price moves, adds comments

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE ended the week with an 8% loss, as the main ingredient for instant coffee consolidates lower after hitting an all-time high in June.

Raw sugar lost 4.4% in the week, while cocoa gained more than 3%.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 ​settled down $4, or 0.1%, to $3,525 a metric ton, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602/ton on Thursday. The contract gained 3% in the week.

* Cocoa has been boosted of late by excess rains that have caused black pod disease outbreaks in top producer Ivory Coast, and worries the market is heading into a third successive deficit thanks to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* On the demand front, Mondelez MDLZ.O raised its full-year growth forecasts for the second time this year, helped by robust demand for its products despite rounds of price increases.

* Hershey HSY.N raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, bolstered by price increases for the firm's chocolates and candy.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 3.55 cents, or 2.2%, at $1.579 per lb. The contract had a 2.4% weekly loss.

* Brazil is on track for an excellent 2024 crop, but there are challenges ahead as regards quality, due to the expected influence of the El Nino weather pattern, experts said.

* Local dealers in Brazil said the country's coffee exports are not picking up above 3 million bags a month, which is what the world needs, given stocks held by traders and roasters are pretty low.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1fell $85, or 3.2%, at $2,588 a ton. Robusta lost 8% in the week, the highest weekly loss among the soft commodities.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1​​settled down 0.51 cent, or 2.1%, at 23.92 cents per lb, after hitting its highest since June 22 on Monday at 25.30.

* The contract finished the week with a 4.4% loss amid good development for the Brazilian sugar season and fair conditions for India's next crop.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $8.00, or 1.2%, at $678.50 a ton.

