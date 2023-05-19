SOFTS-Robusta coffee logs 6% weekly gain on tight supplies

Adds comments, closing prices and weekly moves

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE gained 6% during the week and hit a fresh 12-year high on Friday as supplies remained tight, while sugar and cocoa prices also climbed.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $48, or 1.9%, at $2,588 a tonne after scaling another 12-year high of $2,607.

* Dealers said there appeared to be very limited supplies left in top robusta producer Vietnam and the market was awaiting a pickup in shipments from Brazil.

* "One factor supporting the rally is low Brazilian robusta exports so far ... Brazilian stocks are currently rising and this coffee will soon appear in the exports as it cannot be all consumed internally," Rabobank said in a note, adding that prices would need to rise high enough to incentivise Brazilian exports.

* Brazil robusta coffee harvest is now around 18% complete, slightly below the average of 20% at this time of the year, according to consultancy Safras & Mercado.

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 5.35 cents, or 2.9%, to $1.92 per lb​. It gained 3.2% during the week.

* The USDA expects Colombia's 2023/24 crop to grow 3%.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.17 cents, or 0.7%, at 25.78 cents per lb. The contract lost 1.7% for the week.

* Dealers said concerns that El Nino could curb production in major Asian producers such as India and Thailand remained among supportive factors.

* They noted the development of India's monsoon season, which gets underway next month, would be closely watched.

* The market has also been underpinned by falling output in the European Union with planted area in France declining although a marginal rise is expected in Germany.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $3.40, or 0.5%, to $710.00 a tonne. The refined sugar lost 0.7% this week.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 settled up $77, or 2.6%, at $3,068 a tonne, but ended the week with a 5% loss.

* "Concerns about tight supply in West Africa continue to support global cocoa prices," BMI said in a note.

* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose 66 pounds, or 2.8%, to 2,398 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely, Elaine Hardcastle and Vinay Dwivedi)

