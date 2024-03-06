SOFTS-Robusta coffee jumps 4% to 16-year peak, sugar also up

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose more than 4% on Wednesday to reach the highest price in at least 16 years, buoyed by tight supplies, while raw sugar futures recovered partly from recent losses.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $129, or 4.1%, at $3,309 a metric ton after peaking at $3,328 - the highest price since the current form of the contract started trading in January 2008.

* Dealers said exporters were finding it difficult to obtain coffee in top robusta producer Vietnam with some farmers holding out for higher prices, while delays to shipments to Europe caused by attacks in the Red Sea have contributed to tight supplies.

* Certified ICE robusta stocks stood at just 23,350 tons, as of March 5, sharply down from about 74,000 tons a year ago.

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.6% to $1.863 per lb.

* Brazil exported 3.61 million bags of coffee in February, 77% more than a year ago, the government said.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.58 cent, or 2.8%, at 21.45 cents per lb, regaining some ground after the prior session's fall to a 2-1/2-month low of 20.53 cents.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for sugar production in major exporter Thailand was among the factors that had been weighing on prices, but they also cited a mostly negative outlook for Brazil.

* Consultancy Datagro expects Brazil's Centre-South sugar production to fall nearly 5% in the new season.

* Sugar cane planting in the western Indian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka is expected to fall for the 2024/25 season starting Oct.1, an industry body said on Wednesday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.8% to $611.00 a ton.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 5,469 pounds a ton. The contract hit a record high of 5,620 pounds on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the market was supported by supply tightness following poor crops in both Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

* They noted forecast rains in Ivory Coast may aid the mid-crop, which begins next month but not sufficiently to have much impact on an expected large global deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.5% to $6,549 a ton.

